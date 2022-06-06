Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 907,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,000. LegalZoom.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of LZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.79. 19,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

