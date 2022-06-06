Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 262,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

Shares of LVHD opened at $39.18 on Monday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th.

