Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.15. 308,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,765,453. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

