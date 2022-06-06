Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 80 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 1.2% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $19.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,078.02. 852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,197. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,367.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,048.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,985.64.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,122.35.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,582 shares of company stock worth $15,957,334 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

