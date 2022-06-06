Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Makes New $663,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $222.99. 35,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $244.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.94.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.