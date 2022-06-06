Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.95. 299,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,856,801. The stock has a market cap of $511.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.37.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.