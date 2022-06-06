Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Has $610,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.88.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. 59,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,522 shares of company stock worth $8,387,282. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.