Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 14,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $581,495.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

