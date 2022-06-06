Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 20,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.29. 1,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,820. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.76. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $236.06. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,065.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,830. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.