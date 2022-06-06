Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $3,142,591. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.