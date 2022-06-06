Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 569.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Intel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

INTC stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,396,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

