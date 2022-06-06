Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Buys 1,068 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of PM traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

