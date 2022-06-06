Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in UDR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in UDR by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

UDR stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,548. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

