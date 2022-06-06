Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 977,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 295.68% and a negative return on equity of 109.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

About Legend Biotech (Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.