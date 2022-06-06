Legal & General Group Plc Sells 135,679 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,817,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 135,679 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,291,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

MCD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.76. 31,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.