Legal & General Group Plc Has $817.09 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 185.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478,505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of Intuitive Surgical worth $817,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,549,713,000 after buying an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.34. The stock had a trading volume of 25,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.96 and its 200 day moving average is $288.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

