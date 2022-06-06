Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.75 Billion Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,822,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,466 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,751,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $145.11. 75,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,271. The company has a market cap of $348.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

