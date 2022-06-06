Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.93 Billion Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,407,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,066 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.72% of Adobe worth $1,931,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,773,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $428.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.33. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.79.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

