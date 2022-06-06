Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.72 Billion Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,129 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.5% of Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.65% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,719,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,726,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.37 on Monday, hitting $551.73. 8,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.72 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $561.61 and a 200 day moving average of $584.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

