Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.70% of Intuit worth $1,268,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,215,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $409.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,005. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

