Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700,583 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 77,368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.55% of NIKE worth $1,450,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

NKE stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.72. The company had a trading volume of 94,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,941. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.