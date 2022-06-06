Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,189,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 632,124 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $947,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $150,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $74.95. 397,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,885,457. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

