Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Takes $256,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.82. 350,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,414,162. The company has a market cap of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

