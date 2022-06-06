Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after acquiring an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.18. 164,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,684,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $180.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.33.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

