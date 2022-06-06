Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 859 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. 29,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,725. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93.

