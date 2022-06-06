Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,518,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,378,961. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

