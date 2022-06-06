Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $298,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.04.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.18. 204,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

