Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Inotiv comprises 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.13% of Inotiv worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Inotiv during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.78. 939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,275. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NOTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

