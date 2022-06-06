Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 2.4% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE CRL traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $243.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.36 and its 200-day moving average is $303.91.
In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.69.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
