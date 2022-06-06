Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 2.4% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $243.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.36 and its 200-day moving average is $303.91.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

