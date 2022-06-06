Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $310,334.91 and $17,144.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 282% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00658040 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00386960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

