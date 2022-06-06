Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Lazard stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

