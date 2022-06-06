Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,239,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 128,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,251. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,616 shares of company stock worth $116,101 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

