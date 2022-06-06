Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,745,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,783 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of Dell Technologies worth $154,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 62,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,251. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

