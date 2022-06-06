Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 623,217 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 0.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $65,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,000. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,613. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

