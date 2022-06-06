Laurion Capital Management LP Has $492.75 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 334,033 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 5.0% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.28% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $492,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,045. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

