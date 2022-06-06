Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 601,327 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,836,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,327 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. 74,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

