Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires 159,369 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.84% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXDX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. 19,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,563. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a current ratio of 13.56.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. Research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

