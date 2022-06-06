Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.57.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

