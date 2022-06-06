Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.57.

OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.