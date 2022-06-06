Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,469,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $102.25. 88,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,828,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

