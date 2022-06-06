Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,606 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,180 shares of company stock worth $366,087,816. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.34 on Monday, hitting $713.89. 638,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,393,934. The company has a market cap of $739.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $582.88 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $887.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $938.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

