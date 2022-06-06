Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,972 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,121 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after buying an additional 13,821,357 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after buying an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after buying an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $187.50. 737,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,812,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day moving average is $245.72. The company has a market capitalization of $468.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

