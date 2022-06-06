Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,309. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.79 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

