Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 260.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.27.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $489.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.