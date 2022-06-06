Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 116.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $381.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

