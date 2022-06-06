Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,939,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.15. 3,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $228.00 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.