Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,281 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 70.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after purchasing an additional 624,459 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,488,000 after acquiring an additional 588,392 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,459,000 after buying an additional 452,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.67. 585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,987.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $3,116,686. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

