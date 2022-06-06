Lancaster Investment Management Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lancaster Investment Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.4% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 141,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 49,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,419. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

