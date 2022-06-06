Lamden 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $49,297.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $49,297.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

