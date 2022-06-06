Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,400 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,889. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

