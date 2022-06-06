Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.21 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

VOO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.73 and its 200-day moving average is $406.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

